An In-Depth Look At The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE)

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the recent trade at $93.51 per share which meant it lost -$7.07 on the day or -7.03% during that session. The PLCE stock price is -14.78% off its 52-week high price of $107.33 and 80.99% above the 52-week low of $17.78. The 3-month trading volume is 521.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) trade information

Sporting -7.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the PLCE stock price touched $93.51 or saw a rise of 12.88%. Year-to-date, The Children’s Place Inc. shares have moved 100.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have changed 27.06%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $94.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -60.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.52% from the levels at last check today.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Children’s Place Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 334.25%, compared to 41.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 120.90% and 111.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $417.31 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $514.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -304.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.10%.

PLCE Dividends

The Children’s Place Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.89% with a share float percentage of 113.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Children’s Place Inc. having a total of 286 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.24 million shares worth more than $208.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.38 million and represent 9.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.75% shares in the company for having 0.99 million shares of worth $92.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $27.6 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.