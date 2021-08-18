An In-Depth Look At Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 11.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.24M, closed the last trade at $1.95 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 21.12% during that session. The ENVB stock price is -671.28% off its 52-week high price of $15.04 and 17.44% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Sporting 21.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the ENVB stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -54.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) have changed -1.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -258.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -207.69% from current levels.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.58%, compared to 6.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.30% over the past 5 years.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.24% with a share float percentage of 7.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enveric Biosciences Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.56 million shares worth more than $1.73 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.56 million and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.56 million while later fund manager owns 56326.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.