Alcon Inc. (ALC) Investors To Make Money Again

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.66B, closed the recent trade at $79.86 per share which meant it gained $8.5 on the day or 11.91% during that session. The ALC stock price is 4.17% off its 52-week high price of $76.53 and 31.74% above the 52-week low of $54.51. The 3-month trading volume is 753.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alcon Inc. (ALC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) trade information

Sporting 11.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the ALC stock price touched $79.86 or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, Alcon Inc. shares have moved 8.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) have changed 4.66%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.47, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65.04 while the price target rests at a high of $87.47. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -9.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.56% from the levels at last check today.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alcon Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.65%, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 314.30% and 23.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.96 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.14 billion and $1.82 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 72.20% for the current quarter and 10.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 85.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.90%.

ALC Dividends

Alcon Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 0.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.36% with a share float percentage of 55.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alcon Inc. having a total of 991 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with over 15.05 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 billion and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 9.01 million shares of worth $679.98 million while later fund manager owns 5.84 million shares of worth $440.86 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.