When Is Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Going To Be Good Investment?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 6.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.79M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.00% during that session. The GTE stock price is -151.02% off its 52-week high price of $1.23 and 63.27% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.94 million shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Sporting -5.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the GTE stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 14.77%. Year-to-date, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares have moved 34.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have changed -20.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.85 while the price target rests at a high of $2.39. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -387.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -73.47% from current levels.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.63% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190.43 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $180.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $127.18 million and $138.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.70% for the current quarter and 30.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.70% over the past 5 years.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.38% with a share float percentage of 33.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 63.52 million shares worth more than $23.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, GMT Capital Corp held 17.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the holding of over 41.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.12 million and represent 11.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 7.65 million shares of worth $4.5 million while later fund manager owns 2.02 million shares of worth $1.19 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.