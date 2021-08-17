What Are The Chances Of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Being A Good Investment?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $382.62M, closed the last trade at $1.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -5.06% during that session. The ZIOP stock price is -252.07% off its 52-week high price of $5.95 and -5.33% below the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Sporting -5.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the ZIOP stock price touched $1.69 or saw a rise of 23.18%. Year-to-date, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares have moved -32.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have changed -28.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 26.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -343.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -77.51% from current levels.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.32%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and -20.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.80% over the past 5 years.

ZIOP Dividends

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.66% with a share float percentage of 66.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.68 million shares worth more than $67.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.77 million and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.76% shares in the company for having 8.1 million shares of worth $24.62 million while later fund manager owns 6.07 million shares of worth $21.84 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.