U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Dropped -25.00% In One Month

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.47M, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -6.97% during that session. The USWS stock price is -343.42% off its 52-week high price of $3.37 and 69.74% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

Sporting -6.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the USWS stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 21.32%. Year-to-date, U.S. Well Services Inc. shares have moved 84.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) have changed -25.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.20 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -97.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.89% from current levels.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Well Services Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.37%, compared to 32.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.60% and 89.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.45 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $93 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $39.84 million and $44.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 114.50% for the current quarter and 111.20% for the next.

USWS Dividends

U.S. Well Services Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.55% with a share float percentage of 52.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Well Services Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Crestview Partners III GP, LP with over 20.38 million shares worth more than $21.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Crestview Partners III GP, LP held 22.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TCW Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.4 million and represent 11.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $1.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $0.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.