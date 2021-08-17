The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.60B, closed the recent trade at $13.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -3.08% during that session. The LEV stock price is -169.7% off its 52-week high price of $35.25 and 26.55% above the 52-week low of $9.60. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Sporting -3.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the LEV stock price touched $13.07 or saw a rise of 18.11%. Year-to-date, The Lion Electric Company shares have moved -24.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have changed -11.02%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -98.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -45.37% from the levels at last check today.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -42.91% over the past 6 months, compared to 23.40% for the industry.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its next earnings report on August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.37% with a share float percentage of 16.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Lion Electric Company having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company.