Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Forecast To Loss -12.54% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the last trade at $6.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -9.44% during that session. The SLI stock price is -31.55% off its 52-week high price of $9.09 and 88.57% above the 52-week low of $0.79. The 3-month trading volume is 737.53K shares.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Sporting -9.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the SLI stock price touched $6.91 or saw a rise of 23.98%. Year-to-date, Standard Lithium Ltd. shares have moved 209.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) have changed 34.17%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.14, which means that the shares’ value could drop -12.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.30 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.77% from current levels.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 117.98% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.30% over the past 5 years.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.36% with a share float percentage of 10.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Standard Lithium Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HighPoint Advisor Group LLC with over 15640.0 shares worth more than $64574.0. As of Jun 29, 2021, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.47% shares in the company for having 4.99 million shares of worth $20.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $1.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.