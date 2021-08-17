Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Investors To Make Money Again

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.69M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -1.14% during that session. The SONM stock price is -314.63% off its 52-week high price of $1.70 and 9.76% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.69 million shares.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Sporting -1.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the SONM stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 12.75%. Year-to-date, Sonim Technologies Inc. shares have moved -43.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) have changed 1.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -387.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -265.85% from current levels.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sonim Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.23%, compared to 28.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.50% and 30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.07 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $21.06 million and $18.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -33.20% for the current quarter and -0.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 53.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.18% with a share float percentage of 38.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonim Technologies Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 10.44 million shares worth more than $8.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 15.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 2.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 million and represent 3.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.03% shares in the company for having 6.05 million shares of worth $4.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $0.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.