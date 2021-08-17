SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI): Why Is The Stock Strong?

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has seen 14.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.24B, closed the recent trade at $13.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -2.76% during that session. The SOFI stock price is -103.31% off its 52-week high price of $28.26 and 27.34% above the 52-week low of $10.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.88 million shares.

Sporting -2.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the SOFI stock price touched $13.90 or saw a rise of 20.66%. Year-to-date, SoFi Technologies Inc. shares have moved 14.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have changed -6.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -115.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -65.47% from the levels at last check today.

The company’s shares have lost -41.19% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.30% for the industry.

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 23.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.58% with a share float percentage of 3.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoFi Technologies Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company.