Small Cap Stock Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Is A Buy – Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has seen 9.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.21B, closed the last trade at $7.95 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 2.45% during that session. The LU stock price is -153.71% off its 52-week high price of $20.17 and 12.58% above the 52-week low of $6.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Sporting 2.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the LU stock price touched $7.95 or saw a rise of 11.47%. Year-to-date, Lufax Holding Ltd shares have moved -44.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have changed -12.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $63.27 while the price target rests at a high of $119.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1408.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -695.85% from current levels.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lufax Holding Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.47%, compared to 18.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.35 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -7.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.10%.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.77% with a share float percentage of 7.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lufax Holding Ltd having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 32.16 million shares worth more than $466.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 1.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 28.51 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $413.97 million and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 39.1 million shares of worth $567.78 million while later fund manager owns 9.43 million shares of worth $133.92 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.