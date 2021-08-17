Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has seen 2.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.75B, closed the recent trade at $55.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -1.21% during that session. The PINS stock price is -61.6% off its 52-week high price of $89.90 and 41.6% above the 52-week low of $32.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Sporting -1.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the PINS stock price touched $55.63 or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Pinterest Inc. shares have moved -14.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed -18.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -79.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.1% from the levels at last check today.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 159.52%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 285.70% and 38.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.30%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $561.88 million for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $630.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 93.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.30%.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.77% with a share float percentage of 75.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest Inc. having a total of 1,122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.85 million shares worth more than $2.88 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30.71 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.27 billion and represent 5.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 15.01 million shares of worth $1.11 billion while later fund manager owns 7.54 million shares of worth $557.88 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.