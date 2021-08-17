Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Has Risen 1.71%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.53B, closed the recent trade at $12.46 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The OSCR stock price is -196.95% off its 52-week high price of $37.00 and 2.57% above the 52-week low of $12.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 670.45K shares.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Sporting 1.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the OSCR stock price touched $12.46 or saw a rise of 19.72%. Year-to-date, Oscar Health Inc. shares have moved -64.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have changed -36.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -542.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.33% from the levels at last check today.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -55.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.10%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.25% with a share float percentage of 105.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oscar Health Inc. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Thrive Capital Management, LLC with over 32.86 million shares worth more than $883.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Thrive Capital Management, LLC held 19.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Catalyst Group Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14.46 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $388.82 million and represent 8.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.45% shares in the company for having 2.49 million shares of worth $66.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.51 million shares of worth $40.54 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.