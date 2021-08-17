Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Shares Gain $0.15 After Investor Confidence Raised

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 3.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.30M, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 9.57% during that session. The NYMX stock price is -97.74% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 29.38% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 91250.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 377.77K shares.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) trade information

Sporting 9.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the NYMX stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 16.9%. Year-to-date, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares have moved -28.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) have changed 31.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -408.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -408.47% from current levels.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.64% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.80% over the past 5 years.

NYMX Dividends

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.93% with a share float percentage of 12.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.93 million shares worth more than $4.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 0.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.45 million and represent 0.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $1.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $0.64 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.