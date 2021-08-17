Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Shares Are Up 190.07% So Far This Year

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) has a beta value of -0.71 and has seen 2.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $431.19M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.04% during that session. The KXIN stock price is -366.9% off its 52-week high price of $13.40 and 86.06% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.06 million shares.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Sporting -3.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the KXIN stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 16.81%. Year-to-date, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares have moved -23.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) have changed 42.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.08% over the past 6 months.

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is expected to release its next earnings report on December 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.68% with a share float percentage of 2.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaixin Auto Holdings having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 55848.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, with the holding of over 44404.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 52872.0 shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 31869.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.