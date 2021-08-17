ironSource Ltd. (IS): What Are The Positives?

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.10B, closed the last trade at $8.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -7.23% during that session. The IS stock price is -46.88% off its 52-week high price of $13.19 and 13.14% above the 52-week low of $7.80. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) trade information

Sporting -7.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the IS stock price touched $8.98 or saw a rise of 10.91%. Year-to-date, ironSource Ltd. shares have moved -23.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have changed 8.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.93% from current levels.

ironSource Ltd. (IS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.56% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.40% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $135.04 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $128.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

IS Dividends

ironSource Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.61% with a share float percentage of 17.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ironSource Ltd. having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alpha Family Trust with over 3.8 million shares worth more than $39.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Alpha Family Trust held 3.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 2.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.46 million and represent 2.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 14.48% shares in the company for having 14.82 million shares of worth $155.66 million while later fund manager owns 4.73 million shares of worth $49.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.62% of company’s outstanding stock.