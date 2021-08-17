Investor Trust Slackened After Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) Shares Gained By $0.39

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.94M, closed the recent trade at $9.95 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 4.08% during that session. The DLPN stock price is -226.63% off its 52-week high price of $32.50 and 69.45% above the 52-week low of $3.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

Sporting 4.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the DLPN stock price touched $9.95 or saw a rise of 9.55%. Year-to-date, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares have moved 181.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) have changed 23.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -181.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -181.41% from the levels at last check today.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 98.34% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.49 million and $6.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 61.50% for the current quarter and 13.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.30% over the past 5 years.

DLPN Dividends

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.48% with a share float percentage of 10.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dolphin Entertainment Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $3.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Bard Associates Inc. held 3.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.01 million and represent 3.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $1.87 million while later fund manager owns 86970.0 shares of worth $1.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.