How Will TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Perform In The Next Few Months?

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has a beta value of 3.21 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $400.83M, closed the last trade at $3.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -3.48% during that session. The TTI stock price is -47.21% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 84.59% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

Sporting -3.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the TTI stock price touched $3.05 or saw a rise of 11.34%. Year-to-date, TETRA Technologies Inc. shares have moved 254.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have changed -6.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TETRA Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.55%, compared to 32.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 111.10% and 122.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $106.95 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $102.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $192.44 million and $152.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -44.40% for the current quarter and -32.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 117.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.00%.

TTI Dividends

TETRA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.87% with a share float percentage of 58.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TETRA Technologies Inc. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with over 8.06 million shares worth more than $19.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. held 6.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.89 million and represent 4.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.09% shares in the company for having 6.44 million shares of worth $15.47 million while later fund manager owns 3.75 million shares of worth $9.01 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.