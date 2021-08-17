How Will Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) Perform In Months To Come?

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 8.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.20M, closed the last trade at $7.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -3.21% during that session. The SPRT stock price is -38.78% off its 52-week high price of $10.88 and 79.34% above the 52-week low of $1.62. The 3-month trading volume is 5.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Support.com Inc. (SPRT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) trade information

Sporting -3.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the SPRT stock price touched $7.84 or saw a rise of 27.94%. Year-to-date, Support.com Inc. shares have moved 256.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) have changed 96.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -161.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 61.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.73% from current levels.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 229.41% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -88.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SPRT Dividends

Support.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.36% with a share float percentage of 82.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Support.com Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.83 million shares worth more than $3.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.79 million and represent 3.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 0.56 million shares of worth $2.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $0.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.