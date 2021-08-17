How Is Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).(NASDAQ: WAVE) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, closed the recent trade at $9.24 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 13.79% during that session. The WAVE stock price is -224.68% off its 52-week high price of $30.00 and 13.42% above the 52-week low of $8.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15220.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 667.72K shares.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) trade information

Sporting 13.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the WAVE stock price touched $9.24 or saw a rise of 16.08%. Year-to-date, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares have moved -25.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) have changed -22.52%.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) estimates and forecasts

WAVE Dividends

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.