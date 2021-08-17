Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC) has seen 3.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $678.63M, closed the recent trade at $9.95 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.30% during that session. The HZAC stock price is -13.97% off its 52-week high price of $11.34 and 6.73% above the 52-week low of $9.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 180.96K shares.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC) trade information

Sporting 0.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the HZAC stock price touched $9.95 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Horizon Acquisition Corporation shares have moved -1.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC) have changed -0.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 63640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -131.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.6% from the levels at last check today.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -9.16% over the past 6 months.

HZAC Dividends

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.31% with a share float percentage of 55.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Horizon Acquisition Corporation having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Linden Advisors LP with over 3.8 million shares worth more than $37.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Linden Advisors LP held 6.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.3 million and represent 6.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.95% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $10.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $3.08 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.