Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY)

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.18B, closed the recent trade at $17.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The ARRY stock price is -219.42% off its 52-week high price of $54.78 and 25.83% above the 52-week low of $12.72. The 3-month trading volume is 3.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the ARRY stock price touched $17.15 or saw a rise of 2.56%. Year-to-date, Array Technologies Inc. shares have moved -60.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) have changed 26.74%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -109.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.71% from the levels at last check today.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Array Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.29%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.60%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $202.8 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $212.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 38.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.67%.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.61% with a share float percentage of 109.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Array Technologies Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.95 million shares worth more than $565.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $290.92 million and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 4.85 million shares of worth $75.63 million while later fund manager owns 4.75 million shares of worth $141.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.74% of company’s outstanding stock.