GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Must Gain 16.08% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.60B, closed the recent trade at $35.13 per share which meant it gained $1.66 on the day or 4.97% during that session. The GDRX stock price is -82.81% off its 52-week high price of $64.22 and 24.11% above the 52-week low of $26.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Sporting 4.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the GDRX stock price touched $35.13 or saw a rise of 5.49%. Year-to-date, GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares have moved -17.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have changed 12.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $56.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.3% from the levels at last check today.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.94%, compared to 19.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.10%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $174.68 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $195.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -720.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.50%.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.89% with a share float percentage of 76.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoodRx Holdings Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 4.54 million shares worth more than $177.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 6.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.93 million and represent 5.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $51.16 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $42.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.