ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)’s -34.48% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 4.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $370.82M, closed the last trade at $7.81 per share which meant it lost -$4.11 on the day or -34.48% during that session. The EPIX stock price is -360.95% off its 52-week high price of $36.00 and 30.86% above the 52-week low of $5.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 349.87K shares.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

Sporting -34.48% in the red in last session. Year-to-date, ESSA Pharma Inc. shares have moved -34.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -55.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) have changed -68.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -540.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -412.16% from current levels.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ESSA Pharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.69%, compared to 18.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.20% over the past 5 years.

EPIX Dividends

ESSA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.40% with a share float percentage of 64.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ESSA Pharma Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 3.71 million shares worth more than $44.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, BVF Inc. held 11.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Group Inc., with the holding of over 3.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.63 million and represent 11.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.35% shares in the company for having 1.72 million shares of worth $20.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $21.6 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.