Does Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) has seen 22.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $400.62M, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.57% during that session. The NAKD stock price is -566.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 86.27% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.09 million shares.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Sporting -1.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the NAKD stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 12.27%. Year-to-date, Naked Brand Group Limited shares have moved 166.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) have changed -0.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.27% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.00% over the past 5 years.

NAKD Dividends

Naked Brand Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on December 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.22% with a share float percentage of 0.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Naked Brand Group Limited having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.