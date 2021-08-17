Does Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.93B, closed the recent trade at $2.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The LYG stock price is -15.98% off its 52-week high price of $2.83 and 52.05% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Sporting -1.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the LYG stock price touched $2.44 or saw a rise of 4.69%. Year-to-date, Lloyds Banking Group plc shares have moved 26.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have changed 0.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lloyds Banking Group plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 241.67%, compared to 24.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -64.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.30%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 1.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.39% with a share float percentage of 1.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lloyds Banking Group plc having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 41.29 million shares worth more than $95.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 32.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.05 million and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.