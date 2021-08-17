Does Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 2.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.27M, closed the last trade at $22.39 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 5.27% during that session. The COHN stock price is -135.37% off its 52-week high price of $52.70 and 35.46% above the 52-week low of $14.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 492.35K shares.

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) trade information

Sporting 5.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the COHN stock price touched $22.39 or saw a rise of 22.79%. Year-to-date, Cohen & Company Inc. shares have moved 37.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) have changed 13.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 25630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -123.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -123.31% from current levels.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.19% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 254.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

COHN Dividends

Cohen & Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 4.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.93% with a share float percentage of 17.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cohen & Company Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 34600.0 shares worth more than $0.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 2.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33125.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.79 million and represent 2.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 25100.0 shares of worth $0.6 million while later fund manager owns 8116.0 shares of worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.