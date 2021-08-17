Cricut Inc. (CRCT): What Makes The Stock Good?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.65B, closed the last trade at $28.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The CRCT stock price is -68.18% off its 52-week high price of $47.36 and 47.16% above the 52-week low of $14.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the CRCT stock price touched $28.16 or saw a rise of 19.73%. Year-to-date, Cricut Inc. shares have moved 58.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have changed -15.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $319.08 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $252.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 294.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.70%.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.61% with a share float percentage of 8.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cricut Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Granahan Investment Management Inc. with over 2.45 million shares worth more than $48.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Granahan Investment Management Inc. held 14.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 1.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.87 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.11% shares in the company for having 1.17 million shares of worth $39.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $28.49 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.07% of company’s outstanding stock.