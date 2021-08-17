China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.20M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -15.90% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -120.27% off its 52-week high price of $1.63 and 56.76% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Sporting -15.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the CPHI stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 22.09%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares have moved 65.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) have changed 3.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -508.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -508.11% from current levels.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.84% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2012.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 86.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.82% with a share float percentage of 6.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Pharma Holdings Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 40000.0 shares of worth $35492.0 as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.