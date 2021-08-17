China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.68M, closed the recent trade at $1.84 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The CLEU stock price is -468.48% off its 52-week high price of $10.46 and 14.13% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 689.04K shares.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Sporting -0.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the CLEU stock price touched $1.84 or saw a rise of 12.38%. Year-to-date, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares have moved -52.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) have changed -22.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.62% over the past 6 months.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.40% with a share float percentage of 1.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Liberal Education Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 45904.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 35084.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.