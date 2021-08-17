Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB): What Is Good About Stock?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) has a beta value of 3.23 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the recent trade at $6.66 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.75% during that session. The ACB stock price is -184.98% off its 52-week high price of $18.98 and 44.29% above the 52-week low of $3.71. The 3-month trading volume is 5.22 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Sporting 0.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the ACB stock price touched $6.66 or saw a rise of 9.39%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -20.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) have changed -6.11%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.96 while the price target rests at a high of $9.92. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -48.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.53% from the levels at last check today.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.59%, compared to 14.40% for the industry.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 20 and September 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.68% with a share float percentage of 19.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 339 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.51 million shares worth more than $51.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.46 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.8 million and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.93% shares in the company for having 11.74 million shares of worth $106.14 million while later fund manager owns 2.35 million shares of worth $21.04 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.