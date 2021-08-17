Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -6.54%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 5.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.02M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -6.54% during that session. The ACST stock price is -190.48% off its 52-week high price of $1.22 and 59.52% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Sporting -6.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the ACST stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 13.67%. Year-to-date, Acasti Pharma Inc. shares have moved 29.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have changed -15.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -68.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $0.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 40.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.48% from current levels.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.78% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.50% over the past 5 years.

ACST Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.21% with a share float percentage of 2.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acasti Pharma Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.92 million shares worth more than $0.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.22 million and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.