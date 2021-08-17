360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected To Rise 93.59% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has seen 4.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.69B, closed the last trade at $17.03 per share which meant it lost -$1.67 on the day or -8.93% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -164.24% off its 52-week high price of $45.00 and 43.22% above the 52-week low of $9.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.16.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Sporting -8.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/16/21 when the QFIN stock price touched $17.03 or saw a rise of 24.01%. Year-to-date, 360 DigiTech Inc. shares have moved 44.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have changed -42.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $265.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $174.49 while the price target rests at a high of $384.15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2155.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -924.6% from current levels.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 360 DigiTech Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.10% and -16.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 23 and August 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.45% with a share float percentage of 65.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 360 DigiTech Inc. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. with over 13.57 million shares worth more than $352.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. held 10.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 9.16 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.19 million and represent 6.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.12% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $38.08 million while later fund manager owns 1.35 million shares of worth $34.55 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.