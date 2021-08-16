What Is So Great About Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)?

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66B, closed the last trade at $12.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -2.71% during that session. The CYH stock price is -39.56% off its 52-week high price of $17.04 and 69.37% above the 52-week low of $3.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Sporting -2.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the CYH stock price touched $12.21 or saw a rise of 5.93%. Year-to-date, Community Health Systems Inc. shares have moved 64.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have changed -17.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.1% from current levels.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Community Health Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.11%, compared to 35.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -101.20% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.94 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 173.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.47%.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.58% with a share float percentage of 88.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Community Health Systems Inc. having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.59 million shares worth more than $237.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 11.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $148.75 million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.57% shares in the company for having 10.0 million shares of worth $74.3 million while later fund manager owns 8.12 million shares of worth $109.74 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.14% of company’s outstanding stock.