Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Lower

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has seen 22.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.71B, closed the recent trade at $24.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -2.47% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -85.34% off its 52-week high price of $45.00 and 63.34% above the 52-week low of $8.90. The 3-month trading volume is 44.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Sporting -2.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the PLTR stock price touched $24.28 or saw a rise of 5.75%. Year-to-date, Palantir Technologies Inc. shares have moved 5.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have changed 15.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.61, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.86% from the levels at last check today.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palantir Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.32%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $352.29 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $383.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -83.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.39%.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.07% with a share float percentage of 28.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palantir Technologies Inc. having a total of 879 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 49.4 million shares worth more than $1.3 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 30.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $808.77 million and represent 1.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 22.91 million shares of worth $603.79 million while later fund manager owns 9.89 million shares of worth $230.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.