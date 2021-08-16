Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) Lower

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 0.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.00M, closed the last trade at $2.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.62% during that session. The LMNL stock price is -676.92% off its 52-week high price of $20.20 and -2.31% below the 52-week low of $2.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Sporting -2.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the LMNL stock price touched $2.60 or saw a rise of 37.8%. Year-to-date, Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares have moved -38.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have changed -25.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.78 while the price target rests at a high of $5.44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -109.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.92% from current levels.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.05%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,089.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $180k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $190k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.90% over the past 5 years.

LMNL Dividends

Liminal BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.25% with a share float percentage of 0.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liminal BioSciences Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 33400.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 22626.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93445.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.