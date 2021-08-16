Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Lower

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.49B, closed the last trade at $25.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.86 on the day or -3.25% during that session. The KNBE stock price is -43.13% off its 52-week high price of $36.67 and 34.54% above the 52-week low of $16.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 615.67K shares.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Sporting -3.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the KNBE stock price touched $25.62 or saw a rise of 7.81%. Year-to-date, KnowBe4 Inc. shares have moved 6.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have changed -2.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.23% from current levels.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.83% with a share float percentage of 74.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KnowBe4 Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Principal Small Cap Fund with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $7.56 million. As of Apr 29, 2021, Principal Small Cap Fund held 2.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity Select Portfolios – Computers, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Apr 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 million and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.