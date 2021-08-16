Wall Street Was Disappointed By Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER)’s -9.01% Stock Price Decline

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has seen 2.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.69M, closed the last trade at $4.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -9.01% during that session. The ATER stock price is -1112.62% off its 52-week high price of $48.99 and 1.73% above the 52-week low of $3.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Sporting -9.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the ATER stock price touched $4.04 or saw a rise of 27.47%. Year-to-date, Aterian Inc. shares have moved -76.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -50.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have changed -65.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -271.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.14% from current levels.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aterian Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -232.67%, compared to 9.80% for the industry.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.67% with a share float percentage of 35.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aterian Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $32.43 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 3.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avory & Company, LLC, with the holding of over 0.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.1 million and represent 2.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $7.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $7.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.