Vine Energy Inc. (VEI) Investors To Make Money Again

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $636.44M, closed the last trade at $14.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -4.77% during that session. The VEI stock price is -9.75% off its 52-week high price of $16.21 and 26.54% above the 52-week low of $10.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 426.12K shares.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) trade information

Sporting -4.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the VEI stock price touched $14.77 or saw a rise of 5.56%. Year-to-date, Vine Energy Inc. shares have moved 9.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) have changed 5.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vine Energy Inc. (VEI) estimates and forecasts

VEI Dividends

Vine Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.98% with a share float percentage of 99.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vine Energy Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with over 1.5 million shares worth more than $20.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC held 3.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zimmer Partners, LP, with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.61 million and represent 3.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.35% shares in the company for having 1.38 million shares of worth $18.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $3.36 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.