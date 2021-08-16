The ExOne Company (XONE): Why Is The Stock Strong?

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 2.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $557.28M, closed the last trade at $24.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -3.35% during that session. The XONE stock price is -174.26% off its 52-week high price of $66.48 and 62.05% above the 52-week low of $9.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 664.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The ExOne Company (XONE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) trade information

Sporting -3.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the XONE stock price touched $24.24 or saw a rise of 4.42%. Year-to-date, The ExOne Company shares have moved 155.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have changed 44.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.50 while the price target rests at a high of $25.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.2% from current levels.

The ExOne Company (XONE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The ExOne Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.33%, compared to 33.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.20% and -10.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.11 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.56 million and $17.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 99.90% for the current quarter and 13.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 7.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.49%.

XONE Dividends

The ExOne Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.49% with a share float percentage of 58.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The ExOne Company having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 2.68 million shares worth more than $83.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 1.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.28 million and represent 6.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.32% shares in the company for having 1.4 million shares of worth $29.95 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $16.54 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.49% of company’s outstanding stock.