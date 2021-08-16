Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Estimation And Forecast

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07B, closed the recent trade at $20.68 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 0.98% during that session. The SBLK stock price is -22.05% off its 52-week high price of $25.24 and 70.41% above the 52-week low of $6.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Sporting 0.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the SBLK stock price touched $20.68 or saw a rise of 0.96%. Year-to-date, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares have moved 131.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have changed 9.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -93.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.64% from the levels at last check today.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 45.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3,341.18%, compared to -6.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 757.90% and 435.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.11 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $326.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 5.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.53% with a share float percentage of 57.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 39.01 million shares worth more than $572.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Oaktree Capital Management, LP held 39.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.01 million and represent 3.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 1.95 million shares of worth $36.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $8.34 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.