Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 4.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.17B, closed the recent trade at $4.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The SWN stock price is -36.36% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 49.18% above the 52-week low of $2.18. The 3-month trading volume is 13.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Sporting -1.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the SWN stock price touched $4.29 or saw a rise of 12.27%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 46.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed -13.32%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -133.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.76% from the levels at last check today.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 202.63%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 79.30%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $951.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.45% with a share float percentage of 92.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 101.39 million shares worth more than $574.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 91.84 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $427.05 million and represent 13.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.44% shares in the company for having 50.36 million shares of worth $260.36 million while later fund manager owns 43.84 million shares of worth $248.56 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.48% of company’s outstanding stock.