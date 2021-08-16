Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.51M, closed the recent trade at $3.40 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 17.24% during that session. The AUUD stock price is -173.53% off its 52-week high price of $9.30 and 35.0% above the 52-week low of $2.21. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 million shares.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Sporting 17.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the AUUD stock price touched $3.40 or saw a fall of -6.58%. Year-to-date, Auddia Inc. shares have moved -13.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) have changed -23.68%.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.10% over the past 5 years.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.57% with a share float percentage of 3.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Auddia Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17307.0 shares worth more than $97611.0. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is National Asset Management, Inc., with the holding of over 14000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78960.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 16110.0 shares of worth $90860.0 while later fund manager owns 639.0 shares of worth $2000.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.