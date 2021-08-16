Shares Of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Inclined 1.92% In One Month

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 6.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.24B, closed the recent trade at $5.84 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.34% during that session. The ITUB stock price is -15.41% off its 52-week high price of $6.74 and 34.25% above the 52-week low of $3.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Sporting 0.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the ITUB stock price touched $5.84 or saw a rise of 2.01%. Year-to-date, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares have moved -3.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) have changed 1.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.33 while the price target rests at a high of $8.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.73% from the levels at last check today.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.50%, compared to 23.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.51 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -30.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.50%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.81%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.40% with a share float percentage of 23.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schroder Investment Management Group with over 162.0 million shares worth more than $803.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Schroder Investment Management Group held 3.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 136.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $678.35 million and represent 2.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 52.33 million shares of worth $261.67 million while later fund manager owns 34.73 million shares of worth $197.94 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.