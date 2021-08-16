Shares In AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) 214.51% Up, YTD

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) has a beta value of 4.05 and has seen 4.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.33M, closed the last trade at $33.81 per share which meant it gained $3.19 on the day or 10.42% during that session. The ACY stock price is -12.51% off its 52-week high price of $38.04 and 95.56% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 634.97K shares.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) trade information

Sporting 10.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the ACY stock price touched $33.81 or saw a rise of 15.43%. Year-to-date, AeroCentury Corp. shares have moved 214.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) have changed 211.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -246.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.75 while the price target rests at a high of $9.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 71.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 71.16% from current levels.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 222.00% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.60% over the past 5 years.

ACY Dividends

AeroCentury Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.22% with a share float percentage of 5.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AeroCentury Corp. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 31000.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 17312.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61457.0 and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 20900.0 shares of worth $74195.0 while later fund manager owns 17925.0 shares of worth $63633.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.