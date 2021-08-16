SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.07B, closed the last trade at $52.97 per share which meant it gained $1.52 on the day or 2.95% during that session. The SEAS stock price is -9.99% off its 52-week high price of $58.26 and 66.13% above the 52-week low of $17.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 958.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) trade information

Sporting 2.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the SEAS stock price touched $52.97 or saw a rise of 0.58%. Year-to-date, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares have moved 67.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have changed 10.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47.00 while the price target rests at a high of $79.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.27% from current levels.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 176.44%, compared to 30.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 114.30% and 203.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 192.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $333.49 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $452.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -461.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.46%.

SEAS Dividends

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.34% with a share float percentage of 104.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hill Path Capital, LP with over 27.21 million shares worth more than $1.35 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Hill Path Capital, LP held 34.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with the holding of over 6.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $347.21 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 1.73 million shares of worth $85.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $71.91 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.