ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Expected To Rise 76.87% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) has a beta value of -1.29 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.70M, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -7.83% during that session. The RSLS stock price is -916.04% off its 52-week high price of $32.31 and 33.02% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Sporting -7.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the RSLS stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 15.2%. Year-to-date, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares have moved -29.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) have changed -29.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.75 while the price target rests at a high of $13.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -332.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -332.39% from current levels.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.92% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 68.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.24%.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.25% with a share float percentage of 7.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $1.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC, with the holding of over 37067.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 33120.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 17077.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.