NIO Inc. (NIO) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has seen 38.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.08B, closed the last trade at $41.03 per share which meant it lost -$1.44 on the day or -3.39% during that session. The NIO stock price is -63.27% off its 52-week high price of $66.99 and 69.44% above the 52-week low of $12.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 59.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Inc. (NIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting -3.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the NIO stock price touched $41.03 or saw a rise of 11.54%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved -15.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed -6.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 70.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $395.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $110.11 while the price target rests at a high of $595.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1352.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -168.36% from current levels.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.09%, compared to 21.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.90% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 109.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.29 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $550.47 million and $696.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 133.80% for the current quarter and 99.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 57.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.15%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.49% with a share float percentage of 35.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 828 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 92.02 million shares worth more than $3.59 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 62.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.44 billion and represent 4.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 31.22 million shares of worth $1.43 billion while later fund manager owns 15.07 million shares of worth $858.74 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.