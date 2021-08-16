Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $732.51M, closed the last trade at $9.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.99 on the day or -9.90% during that session. The ZEV stock price is -92.67% off its 52-week high price of $17.36 and 35.18% above the 52-week low of $5.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.34 million shares.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Sporting -9.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the ZEV stock price touched $9.01 or saw a rise of 25.72%. Year-to-date, Lightning eMotors Inc. shares have moved -31.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have changed 32.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -88.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.41% from current levels.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.01% over the past 6 months, compared to 23.70% for the industry.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.65% with a share float percentage of 8.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightning eMotors Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company.