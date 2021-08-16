Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN): What Is Good About Stock?

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 2.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $894.50M, closed the last trade at $5.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The KDMN stock price is -11.26% off its 52-week high price of $5.73 and 39.03% above the 52-week low of $3.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) trade information

Sporting -0.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the KDMN stock price touched $5.15 or saw a rise of 5.16%. Year-to-date, Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares have moved 24.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have changed 45.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 25.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -288.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -74.76% from current levels.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.45%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.90% and -13.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $560k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $448k and $490k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.00% for the current quarter and 473.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.30% over the past 5 years.

KDMN Dividends

Kadmon Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.57% with a share float percentage of 99.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kadmon Holdings Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.24 million shares worth more than $63.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 15.71 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.12 million and represent 9.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 10.01 million shares of worth $38.44 million while later fund manager owns 4.84 million shares of worth $18.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.